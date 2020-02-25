James R. Rice of Aldrich, son of Orville and Gladys Rice, was born in Aldrich and passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon.
James was a graduate of Aldrich High School.
He married Arlene Byers on July 18,1950, and continued working at Bolivar Coca Cola until he was drafted into the United States Army. He served from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War.
Upon returning from the Army, James began a lifelong career in sales. He was a salesman for Liggett and Myers Tobacco Co. and Springfield Grocery. James later sold used cars for Press Montgomery Auto Sales and Mayse Motors, both in Springfield.
After retiring, James kept busy enjoying the home, going to auctions and visiting flea markets in the area.
James was preceded in death by Arlene, his wife; his parents; two brothers, Mac and Wayne, an infant sister Ella Mae; and niece Patricia Ann.
He is survived by nephews Gary Rice and Susan, Gene Rice and wife Linda, Rex Rice and wife Cindy; niece Kenna Lou Presley and husband Ray; and a host of great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral services for James Rice will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Visitation will be an hour prior. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Aldrich.
