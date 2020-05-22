James Richard Trout, 77, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 12, at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau. A native of Kewanee, he was born Dec. 18, 1942, to Paul Trout and Verda Jenkins Trout.
He attended Arkansas State University.
Mr. Trout was drafted into the U.S. Army, joining the 1st Cavalry Division during the Vietnam War, serving as a medic and later advancing to the rank of captain.
He later served as superintendent of Bolivar R-1 Schools.
He is survived by his wife Annette of Cape Girardeau; daughter Alisa and son-in-law Steve Ritea of Los Angeles, California, and daughter Jamee and son-in-law Charles Cox of Olive Branch, Illinois; grandchildren Mary Beth and Brian Cox of Olive Branch; two brothers, Ronald Trout of Richardson, Texas, and wife Carole and Michael Trout of Sheridan, Wyoming, and wife Pat.
He was preceded in death by another brother, Gary, whose surviving wife is Melody. He is also survived by many wonderful relatives across the nation and in Australia.
Cremation is planned, and a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Mr. Trout’s name to either the Veterans Home, 2400 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, Cape Girardeau MO 63701, or the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center, 300 Floyd Ave., Sikeston MO 63801.
Inurnment will be in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.
