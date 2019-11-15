James Rollin Shelenhamer was born Oct. 12, 1941, in Humansville to Bysor Shelenhamer and Emma Maxine Shirley Shelenhamer. He was the oldest of four children, the others being Emma Frances Franklin, Judy Ellen Wollard and Jerry Bysor Shelenhamer.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
James graduated from Humansville High School in 1959.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963.
While on leave in Washington, D.C., he met his wife, Donna. They married in 1963 and had four children, James Charles, Lori Ellen, Jeffrey Rollin and Jody Bysor. The couple later divorced.
He was blessed with five grandchildren, Brittaney Shelenhamer Carr, Garret Shelenhamer, Kayla Shelenhamer Steward, Jacob Shelenhamer and Mariah Shelenhamer.
James attended IBM school, took over ownership of Shelenhamer Auto Parts in Bolivar and named it H & J Auto Parts Store. He also co-owned Shelenhamer Trucking with his father and owned Hidden Treasures flea market, but his true love was farming and raising cattle.
James was a member of First Baptist Church of Humansville.
James was preceded in death by his oldest son, Jimmy, in 1984 and his parents, Bysor and Maxine Shelenhamer.
He is survived by his siblings, Emma and Ben Franklin, Judy and Larry Wollard, and Jerry and Elizabeth Shelenhamer; his children Lori and Kevin Fullbright, Jeff and Renee Shelenhamer, and Jody and Robin Shelenhamer; his grandchildren, Brittaney and George Carr, Garret Shelenhamer, Kayla and Chandler Steward, Jacob Shelenhamer and Mariah Shelenhamer; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
James loved country music and had a huge collection of records from artists like Patsy Cline, Glen Campbell and Elvis Presley.
He was very proud of his large collection of rodeo belt buckles and loved all things antique.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Visitation will precede the service, from 10 to 11 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Gardens, Bolivar.
