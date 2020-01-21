Mr. Jamie F. Erven, age 76, of Bolivar passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
He was born Nov. 23, 1943, in Goodson to Jamie Orel Erven and Virginia Marie Provolt Erven.
He was united in marriage to Claudui Sue Crain on May 28, 1970, and to this union two children were born.
After graduating from Halfway High School in the class of 1961, Jamie moved to the Kansas City area, where he began his profession in refrigeration and appliance repair and lived there until 1975.
He then moved to Clinton with his family until 1982.
They moved back to the farm in Goodson to be closer to family, where Jamie and Claudui lived, until they moved to Bolivar for health reasons two years ago.
Jamie loved to fish or talk about fishing. He enjoyed wood carving and made many mementoes to share with family and friends. As much as he enjoyed his hobbies and work, he taught his family to put God first.
Jamie was saved in February 1967 at Jericho Missionary Baptist Church in Independence. He is a member of Lindley Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Jamie was an ordained minister and preached at many churches over the years, including some special time spent in Louisiana. He loved being in church with his brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joyce Erven; and one nephew, Caleb Erven.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Claudui Sue of the home; his two children, Aaron Erven and wife Teresa of Hermitage and Karla Spear and husband John of Louisburg; four grandchildren, Tiarra Buck and husband Leo, Spencer Wrightnour and wife Taylor, Jake Spear and Ashley Spear; two great-grandchildren, Maesen and Sadie; one sister, Cherie Crain and husband Richard of Montana; one brother, Kevin Erven and wife Rebecca of Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Sharon Brown for her love and care and also to CMH hospice and the caring staff at CMHCF.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Pitts Chapel with Bros. Russell Crouch and Lavern Garrison officiating. Burial followed at Mt. View Cemetery, Polk.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to either Lindley Creek or Mt. View cemeteries. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.