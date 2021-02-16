Jamie Jerrold Kozlowski, 40, of Bolivar passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Cox Medical Center South, Springfield.
He was born April 2, 1980, in Sycamore, Illinois, to Donald G. Kozlowski Sr. and J. Dianne Kozlowski. He was a foreman for Wright Tree Service.
Jamie is survived by his parents, Dianne Trepanier and husband Paul of Bolivar and Donald Kozlowski of Bolivar; two sons, Kyle Kozlowski of Bolivar and Brayden Kozlowski of Springfield; his fiancee Brenda Waterman and her son, Robert Waterman, of Springfield; three brothers, Donald Kozlowski Jr. of Dekalb, Illinois, Joseph Kozlowski of Courtland, Illinois, and Daniel Kozlowski of Bolivar; one sister, Jessica Cerqua of Bolivar; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Pitts Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Yeakley Chapel Cemetery, Bois D’Arc. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
