Janet Marie Adcock, 72, of Halfway, passed away at 7:11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield after a brief struggle with cancer.
Janet was born Sept. 12, 1947, in Halfway to John H. and Juanita “Jean” Hill. She attended Halfway High School, where she graduated in 1965.
Following school, she moved to the Kansas City area where she married Weldon Adcock in February 1970. They were the parents of two children, Laurie Lawrence and her husband Don of Ozark and
Michael Adcock and his wife Evangeline of Fairview Heights, Illinois. After her and her husband’s retirement, they returned to Halfway.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Donna Wadzeck.
Janet is survived by her husband and two children; two brothers, John G. Hill of Kansas City and Dan Hill of Lebanon; five grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all over the globe.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Pitts Chapel in Bolivar, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Reed Cemetery in Halfway.
The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the C. H. Chub O’Reilly Cancer Center of Mercy Hospital, the Hulston Cancer Center of Cox South Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.