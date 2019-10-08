Janyce “Jan” Kay Lowrance of rural Fair Play and formally of Republic passed away at age 76 on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born Aug. 12, 1943, to Maywood William and Julia Ann Stanczyk Bruegman in O’Neill, Nebraska.
She was united in marriage to Gayford Rader Lowrance Jr. on Nov. 24, 1962, at Morrisville Missouri First Baptist Church Married just short of 57 years, they have two children, Kevin Wayne Lowrance of rural Dadeville and Mary Beth Ray of St. Charles.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, 3506 N. National Ave. in Springfield. Graveside services will immediately follow the visitation at 2:30 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Donations may be made to the American Lung Cancer Society, COPD Foundation or The American Stroke Foundation.
Family and friends may share online condolences at greenlawnfuneralhome.com, where you can view the full obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.