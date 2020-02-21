J.V. Winfrey, 92, of Bolivar passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkview Care Facility in Bolivar.
He was born Oct. 16, 1927, in Sentinal to Richard and Vernie Winfrey.
J.V. was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters, Alma, Cora, Cleo, Minnie, Bonnie and Charlene; and one brother, Emmitt.
J.V. is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
He was a proud veteran who served his country faithfully in World War II.
A funeral service for J.V. Winfrey will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Burial will be held at Antioch Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in J.V.'s honor to the American Heart Association.
