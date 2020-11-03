Jean Monolete Gow was born May 6, 1922, in Marysville, Ohio, and went home to be with the Lord at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Jean was one of five children born to Frank and Katie McCracken. The family relocated to California, where Jean attended San Jacinto School. She was involved in numerous sports and won the state championship in tennis.
Living in Los Angeles, California, during the war, Jean worked as a riveter, installing windshields for airplanes. After the war, the family moved to Missouri and made their home in Halfway. Jean became a beautician, loving her women and calling them family. Jean owned and operated Jean’s Beauty Shop for 49 years. At the same time, she was active in the real estate world, buying and selling properties.
She was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church, which she attended as long as health permitted.
She married Bill Gow, and they enjoyed more than 40 years of marriage.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Katie McCracken; two brothers, Jack and Arthur McCracken; her husband, Bill Gow; and one son-in-law, Jim Greer.
She is survived by her two children, Tim Robertson and wife Melinda, and Judy Greer, all of Bolivar; a brother, Gary McCracken and wife Judy, a sister, Maxine Ankrom, and sister-in-law Connie McCracken, all of Springfield; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Jean will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Butler Funeral Home.
Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Crestview Cemetery, Bolivar.
