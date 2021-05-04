Jeremy R. Crain, 48, of Sedalia passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Jeremy was born Sept. 28, 1971, in Kansas City. He departed this life on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia. He was a resident at the Four Seasons Living Center in Sedalia for the past few years. The family were former residents of the Halfway and Bolivar communities.
Through his life, Jeremy lived in various places at assisted living and treatment centers across Missouri. His life was a challenge from early infancy to his final breath. Jeremy was adopted into Richard and Cherie Crain's home at 8 days old. It was apparent in the first few months that Jeremy showed developmental and other problems which would have an effect on his life.
Jeremy never knew a stranger and when he met you, he would remember you, and if you ever met Jeremy, you probably would remember him. He enjoyed watching all sports teams and knew all players, statistics, etc. Gospel music was a great enjoyment for him, and he loved singing gospel songs. We were reminded how he loved to sing specials at church, "Come Home It's Supper Time" and "Thank You Lord For Your Blessings On Me."
Having lived in various places in Missouri, Jeremy found the opportunity to attend church with the aid of good Christian people. He was saved and was baptized at Blessings of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Carterville.
Preceding Jeremy in death were PaPa Charley and Grandma Veta Crain, Grandpa Orel and Grandma Virginia Erven, aunt Joyce Bybee and uncle Jamie Erven.
Surviving are his parents, Richard and Cherie Crain of Helena, Montana, and younger brother, Adam Crain of Aurora, Colorado; uncle Kevin (Becky) Erven of Bowling Green, Kentucky, aunt Claudi Erven of Bolivar and several cousins.
Jeremy was loved and will be greatly missed.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at Butler Funeral Home.
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” Revelation 21:4 KJV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.