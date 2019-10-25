Jerry Allen Dodd, 83, Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Jerry was born Aug. 24, 1936, in Morrisville to Denver Dodd and Ezenith White Dodd.
Jerry was a professional soil scientist and was employed by the U.S.D.A. Soil Conservation Service, now NRCS, for 30 years throughout Missouri. In his profession, he surveyed hundreds of thousands of acres of land — which suited him well, since he loved nature and the outdoors.
He was also a farmer and liked working and managing his river bottom farm. In his early life, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his good friends.
Jerry was a Christian believer. He accepted Jesus Christ and his commandments. His faith was centered on the essential and all-encompassing two great commandments of loving God and loving your neighbor. Jerry was known for his interest in people, focusing on others rather than himself. He was a humble man with a joyful, positive outlook on life. These were endearing qualities to his friends, and he will be greatly missed but not forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Thomas “Tom” Dodd, cousin Susan Dodd and other cousins and many friends.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Oakville Cemetery, Morrisville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Marion C. Early School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.