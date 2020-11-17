Jerry Dale Stewart, age 57, of Bolivar passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Jerry was born on June 1, 1963, to Glenn and Cindy Stewart.
Jerry graduated from Bolivar High School in 1981. He worked with his uncle in farming after graduating high school, then started his trucking career with Bill’s Feed in Bolivar. He later worked for a few local companies as a truck driver. Most recently, he was the owner-operator of 3 Stewarts Trucking, forging a great partnership with his father and brother. He was hauling across several states for National Commodities out of Springfield.
Jerry loved spending time outdoors, riding his utility vehicle and talking with his friends.
Jerry was a member of the Bolivar Masonic Lodge and past Master of the Lodge. Jerry knew the Lord and was at peace with his Savior.
Jerry is survived by his parents, Glenn and Cindy Stewart of Bolivar; his brother, Terry and wife Ronda; nieces Addison and Emma Stewart of Bolivar; special friend Tina Kee of Bolivar; aunt Mary Houk and husband James of Bolivar; aunt Betty Blankenship and husband Lowell of Bolivar; many cousins and an abundance of friends from the trucking community.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Bolivar, and officiated by Bro. Fletcher Neil of Bolivar, under the direction of Butler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to The Shriners Children’s Hospital or your local food pantry.
Jerry gave the best bear hugs and had a huge heart for his friends and family. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, driver. Your shift is over.
