Jerry Edward Miller, 91, of Bolivar passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility in Bolivar, with his family at his side.
Jerry was born in Elwood, Kansas, to Alma and Jack Miller. He graduated from Wathena High School in Wathena, Kansas. Jerry joined Krause Milling Co., taking the position of purchasing manager.
Jerry was a member of the St. Joseph Masonic Lodge and the Moila Shrine. In his free time, Jerry also enjoyed golf and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Miller, and sister Karen Tawzer, and a son, Jerry Michael Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Joan; his daughter Nancy Nagarkar and husband Roger Nagarkar; two grandsons, Jerry Daniel Miller and wife Alisha and Michael Edward Miller.
Services for Jerry will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar.
