Jerry Edwin Shadwick was born Aug. 11, 1945, in the renovated chicken house. He passed away at home Friday Oct. 30, 2020, after a long illness.
Jerry served in the Army 1st Infantry Division in Germany and Vietnam from 1964 to 1967. He was injured in Vietnam. He was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2018.
After his discharge from the Army, Jerry was an over-the-road truck driver, heavy equipment operator and, office equipment mechanic.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Verian Redd Shadwick; two sisters, June Ruckman and Francis Gamel; three grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Jerry is survived by two sisters, Jean Oldham and Ann Stewart (James); his significant other of many years, Pam Hutsell; nine children, Debbie, Elizabeth, Billy (Angie), Michelle, Randy (Tammy), Susan, Belinda (Jerry), Dana (David) and Chad (Amy); 23 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed dearly by his fur babies Copper, Molly and BJ.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Reed Cemetery, Halfway, with Bro. Martin Hosiner officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Veterans Hospital or the Central Missouri Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.