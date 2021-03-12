Jerry Joe Evans Jr., age 46, of Aldrich passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home. He was born May 31, 1974, at Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs to Jerry Joe Evans Sr. and Kallie Dean Sawyer Evans Hopkins.
Jerry grew up in the El Dorado Springs area and graduated from El Dorado Springs High School in 1992. He was saved and baptized at an early age. He attended then-Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield.
He was employed at Tracker Boats in Bolivar in 1996. When Tracker Boats was closed down, he went back to school at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, earning his Associate of Arts and certifications in heating, venting and air conditioning. He worked in the HVAC field for approximately five years. When Tracker Boats at Bolivar reopened in 2018, he was asked to return to the Rigging Department and was employed there at the time of his death.
Jerry was united in marriage to Carla Rae McDougal on May 9, 1998, and lived in Aldrich until his death. To this union, one daughter, Mekenzie Rae Evans, was born on Jan. 7, 2008. She was the light of his life.
Jerry loved the outdoors and living so close to Stockton Lake. He was an excellent fisherman, particularly crappie and catfish. He was known for his fish fry parties to celebrate his birthday each year. He loved deer hunting in the fall with his buddies. He often went camping with his sister, Jennifer, and other family members and friends.
He also loved sports and played football, baseball and basketball. For many years, he helped coach Mekenzie in summer girl’s baseball and basketball. He and his daughter shared this love of sports. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs football fan and celebrated their Super Bowl win with his family. As a tribute to him, the family will wear Chief’s shirts and encourage his friends to join in this tribute at the funeral service.
Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy Dean and Zella Lee Simrell Sawyer, Ruth Havens Evans, and several aunts and uncles.
Jerry is survived by his father, Jerry Evans of El Dorado Springs; his mother, Kallie Hopkins of Ozark; one daughter, Mekenzie Evans of Aldrich; one sister, Jennifer (Richard) Rose of Republic; one brother, Joshua Evans of El Dorado Springs; his stepmother, Denise Evans of El Dorado Springs; two uncles, Charles Evans of Liberal and Jerry Sawyer of El Dorado Springs; one great-uncle Junior (Donnis) Sawyer of Stockton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Butler Funeral Home, with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery, located between Fair Play and Aldrich. Pastor Tom Rhodes will officiate the services. Due to COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, the family requests that those attending the service please observe social distancing and also wear masks. The family is establishing a college fund for his daughter, Mekenzie, for those wishing to make memorial donations in lieu of flowers.
Pallbearers are Stewart Limbrunner, Ray Spiller, John Park, Joe Petrowsky, Jeremy Wells and Jay McDougal. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Rose, Charles Evans, Jerry Sawyer, Junior Sawyer, Paul Rose and James Marsten.
