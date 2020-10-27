Jerry Lee Phillips, age 83, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 20, 1937, to Roy June Phillips and Helen May Phillips on their farm south of Bolivar.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was baptized in 1946.
In 1955, he met Nina Florence Ewing, and they married on Jan. 18, 1956, sharing 62 years together. They were blessed with two daughters, Jan Elizabeth and Kelly Lee.
Jerry worked at Foremost Dairy in Bolivar as a route driver and supervisor, delivered the Springfield newspaper, ran Phillips Transportation freight business and worked with Nina to build Phillips Farms. He loved the farm, his cows and had some very special dogs during his life, two in particular, Speck and Flip.
Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing with his buddies and family. He brought home quail, deer and fish to feed the family, but he really loved being outdoors with nature, and he taught the girls to have this same appreciation. He loved spending time with Nina and the girls at the cabin on Lake of the Ozarks, water skiing, fishing and relaxing. Kelly and Jan have many special memories of fishing stories that they will always cherish.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nina Florence, his brother, James Phillips, his sisters, Betty Zumwalt and Maxine Brockert, and son-in-law, Bob Barnhouse.
He is survived by daughters Jan Russell, Hallsville, and Kelly Barnhouse, Bolivar; son-in law David Russell; grandchildren Jennifer and Mark Wood, Bekki Howard, Rodney Howard, Josh and Jessica Carter, Clay Barnhouse and Jason and Lindsay Barnhouse; great-grandchildren Titus Howard, Brenden Howard, Abby Howard Wright, Roston Howard, Logan Wood, Caden Wood, Olivia Wood, Myles Nguyen, Chaytin Carter, Blair and Cash Barnhouse; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Jerry was known to help out his friends whenever they needed it. He was a Shriner, member of the Masonic Lodge and Sons of the American Legion. He will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 conditions and his wishes, there will not be a public service. A private service will be held later with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jerry’s name to The Shriner’s Hospital or your favorite charity.
