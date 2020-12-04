Jerry Lewis Ross, 81, Morrisville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after a long illness. Jerry was born to Osba Roosevelt and Opal Ann Smith Ross on Nov. 19, 1939, in Cassville.
Jerry graduated from Aurora High School in 1957. He then attended two years at Porterville College in California.
On Aug. 8, 1961, he married Janet Klingsporn and together they had three children.
Jerry and Bob Presley owned and operated Springfield Supply Company, a wholesale heating and cooling company.
On Oct. 10, 1998, Jerry married Onita Cheek and together they traveled, fished, played the ponies and worked on the farm. Jerry made many trips with the guys, he enjoyed and talked about those times often.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Janet, a baby daughter Connie, son Daniel Lee, along with his seven siblings.
Jerry is survived by his wife Onita; daughter Jill (Greg) Hanson; granddaughters, Whitney Shephard, Hailey Webster, Megan Shepherd, Hannah Hall; four great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family would like to thank CMH Hospice and his nurse, Pam, for all the excellent care.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CMH Hospice or a charity of your choice.
