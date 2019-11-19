Jesse Frank Long, 94, of Bolivar passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home in Bolivar, surrounded by his loving family.
Jesse was born on April 27, 1925, in Eureka, Kansas, to John and Mable Coulter Long, the youngest of nine children. Jesse primarily grew up in Reece, Kansas, also living in Neosho and Burlington, Kansas.
At the age of 17, Jesse enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he earned the distinguished title of Navy Frogman. He served his country with honor in the Second World War. Following his time in the military, Jesse moved back to the Midwest, where he joined the Sante Fe Railroad as a mechanic, retiring after 33 years.
From the age of 8, Jesse was an accomplished harmonica player. It was a talent that he cultivated over years and enjoyed playing until the end.
Jesse was also a very gifted storyteller, and shared his life with many around him. He could often be found fishing, fixing cars or playing cards with his friends or family. Jesse was generous to a fault and loved his country, his family and his God. His example leads the way for those who loved him most to follow.
Jesse was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Marjorie Elizabeth Long.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Long of Bolivar, as well as his two sons, Lewis Michael Long and Steven Alan Long. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Norma Jean Henry, Michael Anthony Long, Morgan Macrae Dolan, Jessica Ann Long, Robert Alan Long, Justin Wessel, Logan Varner, Lacey Varner and April Doherty, and his great-grandchildren, Lawson James Henry, Tressa Anne Henry, Caleb Delaney Dolan, Roman Ezekiel Harris, Josiah Mason Long, Braelyn Grace Harris and Sabra Watkins.
Visitation for Jesse Long will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Heritage Baptist Church in Bolivar. Funeral services will follow at 2 at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Royer Cemetery in Grain Valley.
