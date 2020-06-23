Jesse Junior Buettgenbach, 86, of Wheatland passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 9, 1933, at Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Jesse and Frances Goldie Fox Buettgenbach.
He served in the U.S. Navy and Air Force and retired from the National Guard. He was a member of Hogle's Creek Masonic Lodge #279, the Pomme de Terre Shrine Club serving as Past Rajah, and the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638.
Survivors include four sons, Jess J. Buettgenbach of Lincoln, Nebraska, Douglas Buettgenbach of San Diego, California, Steven Buettgenbach of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Jeffrey Buettgenbach of Republic; two daughters, Tammy Nolte of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Kimberly Brayman of Republic; his sister, Mina Etmund of Lincoln, Nebraska; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services and masonic rites will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with the Rev. Kent Parson officiating. Inurnment will follow in Dooly Bend Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638 under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.