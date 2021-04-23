Jewel D. Culbertson passed away in her home on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 88 years old. She was born on April 12, 1933, to Earl William Bullard and Hattie June Collins in Collinsville, Oklahoma.
Jewell loved to be with her family and church family. She loved to crochet and make dresses for all her grandbabies, great-grandbabies and great-great-grandbabies. She enjoyed being outside and helping Sheila with her flowers, going fishing and talking to anyone that would listen about Jesus, and saving many souls by doing so. She loved gospel music and traveled for the Lord for over 67 years. Even in her bad days, Jewell always had a smile on her face and would say, all is well.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Norman of 67 years, son David Culbertson and a sister.
She is survived by her children, Bill Shannon of Lee’s Summit, Judy Flud of Springfield, Cheray Culbertson of Russellville, Arkansas, Phillip and Sheila Culbertson of Fair Play, Sherry Hudson of Cape Fair and Wauneta Delmar of Crane; 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and countless friends. She always said, I know where my loved ones are, and I know how to get there.
Services for Jewell will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place following the service at Akard Cemetery in Fair Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.