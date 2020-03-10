Jim Clayton Tarwater, 86, of Humansville passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home.
Jim was born on July 13, 1933, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Virgil Kelsey and Frances Tarwater.
Jim married Carolyn Hickey in Hickory County on Feb. 3, 1992, after nearly a decade of courting. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Danny C. (Merle) Tarwater of Tong, Kansas, and Shawn M. (Diane) Tarwater of Humansville; three daughters, Kathy S. Tarwater of Kansas City, Kansas, Jamie C. (Jerry) Johnson of Collins, and Tiffany S. Tarwater of Humansville; 11 grandchildren, Jeremy M. (Rebecca) Mock and Jason N. (Lisa) Mock, Michael P. (Shelia) Tarwater, Crystal J. (Jerry) Tarwater, Danny C. Tarwater, Jr., all of Kansas City, Kansas, Kyle W. (Kristy) Tarwater of Iowa, Kayla D. (Brian) Jones of Stockton, Kristopher R. (Felicia) Tarwater of Arizona, Kristen C. Dulle of Florida, Brittany N. Odell of Quinlin, and Katrina A. (Matt) Keller of Humansville. Also surviving are 17 great-grandchildren, Makyla, Michael Jr., Alysa, Jaelynn, Jeremy Jr., Jessica, Kelly, Nicklaus, Eli, Kaden, Brier, Emarie, Colin, Garrett, Jace, Kailyn and Kenzlee; one great-great-grandchild on the way; and three sisters, Sharon Simmons, Debbie Pycior and husband Steve and Brenda Carter and husband Jim.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dennis Richardson.
Jim worked for General Motors in various capacities, including welding, for 30 years. He also was a farmer and raised beef cattle until his death.
A funeral will be held for Jim at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family one hour prior to the funeral, from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Humansville Cemetery.
Memorials in honor of Jim’s life may be made to the American Cancer Society.
