Jimmy Gowetor, age 76, of Hermitage passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar. He was born Sept. 1, 1944, the son of Chris Lawrence and Ruby Gowetor. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He had retired after working at the Naval shipyards for several years.
Survivors include his wife, Jerree Gowetor; three daughters, Angela Gibbs, Mary Schoumaker and Christine Smaldino; and one brother, Bob Williams.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
