Jo Ann Lombardi Mitchell was born July 8, 1948, in Denver, Colorado, to George Lombardi and Irene Sawyer Lombardi.
She moved to Fair Play in January 1951, where her mom had bought a farm. Jo Ann went to Bear Creek grade school and then graduated from Stockton High School in 1966. Our Bear Creek bunch has remained close over the years.
She is survived by son, Cary Mitchell; daughter Alanna Lyons; grandchildren, Seth J. Mitchell and Tara E. Mitchell, and a daughter-in-law Mary Mitchell. Also surviving are sisters and brother-in-law Donna and George Montgomery, and Clairie Carter; stepsisters, Kay Decker and Helen Freedle; nieces, Tami Haas, Dawn Carter and Tia Broz; nephews, Eugene Broz, Victor Broz and George Allen Montgomery. Jo Ann has three great-nieces that have a special place in her heart, Mary, Hannah and Lila Bireley. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband John Mitchell, sister Judy Broz, nieces April Montgomery Fleener and Michelle Bireley and nephew Clyde Montgomery.
A graveside service was Thursday, Jan. 7, at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar. Condolences may be left at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
