Mrs. JoAnne Lockman, 76, of Bolivar passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
She was born June 19, 1943, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Cecil and Gertrude (Sikes) Smith.
She was united in marriage to Dillard Lamar Lockman on April 22, 1962, and to this union four children were born.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Dillard Lamar Lockman; and a brother Al Smith.
She is survived by her four children, David Lockman of Bolivar, Jeff Lockman of Bolivar, Suzanne Coleman and husband Paul of Bolivar, Mike Lockman and wife Kelly of Springfield; 13 grandchildren, David Jr., Stephanie, Andrew, Alex, Austin, Cory, Quinton, Arielle, Kody, Brandon, Kyle, Jeremy and Nicholas; four great-grandchildren; one brother Floyd Smith of California; one sister Rose Woods-Simpson of Oklahoma; and a close family friend Jerry Ballinger; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Slagle Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
