Joe Frank Leith, 92, of Eudora passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born on Oct. 4, 1928, to Joseph F. and Nellie Austin Leith in Bolivar.
On Oct. 19, 1948, Joe Frank and Carrye Ann Price were united in marriage and shared over 59 years together before Carrye’s passing in 2008.
Joe Frank was a faithful man. He was always faithful to his country. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his time in the military, he worked in California on a lemon ranch and then started the move closer to home. Eventually, he and Carrye Ann made their way to the family farm in Eudora. They raised their family and farmed the land that had been in his family for over 100 years. He stayed on the farm for the remainder of his life. Joe Frank also worked at DayCo in Springfield.
Joe Frank was faithful and loved his church. He was saved at an early age at Calvary Baptist and was a longtime member of Eudora Baptist Church. He served as Sunday school superintendent and teacher, deacon, and worked with the youth and went on several mission trips. Joe Frank considered Eudora Baptist Church part of his family. He was devoted to his family, and Joe Frank loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a neighbor to everyone and if you weren’t his friend, you would be soon. Joe Frank loved history and loved to make people laugh. He desired to be faithful and glorify God in all he did; not many can leave a legacy like he has.
Joe Frank is survived by sons Joe Michael “Mike” Leith and wife Wendy, Daniel Leith and wife Kimberly, Jason Fenton; daughters Deborah Cribbs and husband Steve, Vi Obert, Beverly McMasters and husband Randy; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; other family and many friends.
Joe Frank was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Carrye Ann; daughter Sandra Kay Fenton; son Joseph Fenton; stepgrandson Ike McWilliams; siblings Louise Hook, George Leith, Lester “Bugs” Leith, Gertrude Elkouri, Thomas Leith and Marshall Leith.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Eudora Baptist Church, Eudora, with burial to follow in Eudora Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be left in Joe Frank’s name to Eudora Baptist Church Youth Group and may be left at the funeral home or the church.
