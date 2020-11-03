Joe Ray Neill, 77, Bolivar, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, after a long battle with kidney disease. Joe was born to Ray and Ruby Holmes Neill on Jan. 10, 1943, in Dunnegan.
He graduated from Stockton High School in 1961. After attending college, he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Joe moved to Bolivar in 1976 and was co-owner of the KBLR-KLBT radio station. He later owned and operated Aladdin Printing.
Joe enjoyed working and meeting people. He spent many hours worshiping at the Bolivar Church of the Nazarene. His personal relationship with God was of utmost importance to him.
Joe and Janet, whom he called Suzy, were united in marriage on Dec. 29, 1970.
Survivors include his loving wife; son, Jonathan Neill and wife Alexa; grandchildren, Gwyneth and Jude Neill; sister, Ramona Goth and husband, Tom; brother, Garry Robinson and wife, Gay Lynn; nephews, Ian Goth and Mark Frieze and wife Sheila; nieces, Brenna Goth and Stacy Gibbs and husband Jerry; aunt, Mary Catherine Neill; and brother-in-law, Joe Frieze.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his father and mother-in-law, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, a great-nephew and sister-in-law.
Memorial services and celebration of Joe’s life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Family Church of the Nazarene, Bolivar, with masks required.
Burial will follow services in Lindley Prairie Cemetery near Bear Creek.
