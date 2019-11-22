John C. Daniels, 71, of Bolivar passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
John had a passion for country living, operating of heavy equipment and building and repairing structures. Johns favorite hobbies were fishing, hunting, photography, reading, playing pool, traveling and hanging out with his friends and family.
John was preceded in death by his father, F. John "Jack” Daniels, mother Esther Loveless Daniels and brother Donald “D.G.” Daniels.
He is survived by his brothers Tom Daniels, Oswego, New York, Art Daniels, Martville, New York, Randy Daniels, Smithfield, Kentucky; sisters Peggy Parrow, Springfield, Janet Daniels, Hernando, Florida, Dawn Daniels, Loudon, Tennessee,
and Karen Daniels, of Smithfield, Kentucky; a son, Greg Daniels, New York, and daughter, Kathy "Kat" McKern, New York; grandson Matt Nehmer, Springfield; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Visitation for John was Friday, Nov. 22, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar, with a service following at the funeral home.
Pallbearers were Matthew Nehmer, Mathew Overton, Russell Daniels, Macean McIntyre, Bobby Cunningham, Dennis James and Paul Larkin.
A military graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Springbrook Cemetery, RT 104-A Sterling, NY 13156, under the care and direction of Jewell Funeral Home, 13164 South St., Cato, NY 13033. Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"MAY HE REST IN BUSCH!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.