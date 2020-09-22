John David Derossett passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. He was born Sept. 22, 1936, in Polk County to Floyd and Effie Derossett, the last of eight children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, one sister, and sons Terry and Brett. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna; daughters Carla Finch (Richard), Lorie Akins (Hoyt); sister Betty Bushnell; grandchildren Brandi (Brent), Jason (Somer), Dustin (Naomi) and Summer (Jared); and great-grandchildren Kelsey, Kyla, Alyssa and Damian.
In 1965, John moved his growing family to Little Rock to establish Arkansas Distributors. He remained in the flooring industry until his retirement, along the way launching many careers and creating lifelong friendships.
In retirement, he spent most mornings at McDonalds with his friends, the old geezers club, drinking coffee and solving the world's problems. After coffee, you could always find him outside on his 2 acres, tackling the stick problem.
On behalf of the entire family, we would like to thank Kindred Hospice for the dedicated care and compassion shown to us all.
In light of current public health concerns, a service will be held at a later date. His family is very grateful for your understanding, support and prayers in this difficult time.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 W. Main St., Jacksonville, Arkansas.
