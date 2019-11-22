John David Hacker, born on March 25, 1980, grew up in Bolivar, Missouri, where he was a standout student, singer and three-sport athlete.
After high school, he received college scholarship offers for football, basketball and baseball. He played baseball at Missouri State University, before attending Creighton University School of Law.
After law school, John returned to Springfield, where he practiced law. In 2014, John received the Equal Access to Justice Award from the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association, honoring his dedication to representing indigent clients.
John always loved sports and music and gooseberry pie, sharing all with friends and family. Above all else, John loved Kiley and the kids. Jack, a fifth grader, loved to go fishing with his dad. Annie, a kindergartner, remains his biggest fan. They enjoyed spending time as a family at the lake on the weekends, catching local ballgames and adding lost pets to the family menagerie.
John is survived by his wife of 10 years, Kiley Garver Hacker, their two young children, Jack and Annie, parents David and Dana Hacker, siblings Emily Hacker Beckman and Scott Hacker, and countless family, friends and colleagues who are feeling this tremendous loss.
This tribute is brief, because that’s how John would want it to be. He embodied quiet kindness more than anything and was a genuine person who collected friends everywhere he went. And not only friends, but best friends.
He was understated, yet clever, known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was genuine, often lifting others up when no one was watching. John was the sweetest soul and he will be missed beyond measure by so many. Someone recently said “to know John was to love John,” and we all agree this is absolutely true.
A fellowship gathering for John will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Oasis Conference Center in Springfield, Missouri, for any and all friends and family of John's.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Jack and Annie Educational Fund at the Bank of Bolivar.
