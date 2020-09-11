Johnnie Joe Moore, 80, of Bolivar, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 11, 1940, at Quincy, the son of Willie T. and Leona Elizabeth Whelchel Moore.
He had retired from the Missouri State Parks as a foreman after several years of working.
He was a longtime resident of Wheatland, later moving to Hermitage for a few years. The last few months he had lived in Bolivar.
He was a member of the Galmey Community Bible Church.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Moore of the home; one son, Robbie Moore; one brother, James Moore of Bolivar; and one sister, Georgia Palmer of Kansas City, Kansas, and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Galmey Community Bible Church with Pastor Bob Townsend officiating. Burial will be in Fairview-Butcher Cemetery, Weaubleau, with full military honors provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638 under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.