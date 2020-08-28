Johnnie Lee Bell, 63, went to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Marshfield on March 6, 1957. He was the son of Melvin and Reva Bell.
Johnnie spent most of his life working in the tire business. In his spare time, he enjoyed working outside, hanging Christmas lights, watching movies and spending time with his grandchildren.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Reva Bell; two sisters, Glenda Jenkins and Teresa Roy; and his in-laws, Richard and Betty Luna.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Glenda Luna Bell; his daughter, Brittney Bell, of the home; his son, Johnnie Bell Jr. and wife Sheila of Eudora; one brother, Junior Bell and wife Lyn of Bolivar; five sisters, Nina Kessler of Morrisville, Rosita Day of Marshfield, Becky Baker and husband John of Bolivar, Rhonda Rotramel of Tulsa, and Melvina Tucker and husband Randy of Willard; two brothers-in-law, Danny Luna of Kansas City, and Gary Luna and wife Kathy of Raytown; a sister-in law, Cindy Barnes and fiance Jim of Freeman; five grandchildren, Brandon, Alexa, Gracie, Chasity, and Valerie Wahlert and husband TJ of Dexter, Iowa; five great-grandchildren, Aubree, Alijah, Thomas, Levi and Landon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Visitation for Johnnie will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Butler Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Brighton Cemetery, Brighton. Services will be officiated by Patty Smith.
