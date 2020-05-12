Johnnie N. Hailestock III, age 69, of Hermitage passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 31, 1950, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Johnnie N. Hailestock II and Wanda May Whitlow Hailestock.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and also served in the reserves.
He was a house framer and worked for several years remodeling and doing home repairs.
Survivors include his son, Bobby W. Hailestock of Wheatland; two granddaughters, Michelle Hailestock and Sharon Pauley; and one great-grandson, Jonah Andrew Pauley.
His wishes were to be cremated, and inurnment will be at a later date in Flemington Cemetery, Flemington, under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
