Join the BH-FP at the speedway

BH-FP readers hold the power in their hands to help Polk County school kids and to get themselves discounted tickets to a race at the Lucas Oil Speedway dirt track in Wheatland this weekend.
Today’s issue of the long standing community newspaper features a coupon for $5 off a general admission ticket to the Bolivar Herald-Free Press Mid-Season Championships presented by KTTS on Saturday, June 20.
To get a discounted ticket, just clip the coupon and bring it along to the BH-FP table set up at the speedway’s front gate.
Ear protection is advised for those attending the race.
Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the BH-FP’s Newspapers in Education program, which freely provides more than 800 newspapers weekly to Bolivar, Fair Play, Halfway, Humansville, Morrisville and Pleasant Hope schools at no cost.
NIE provides the papers 30 weeks of the school year, totaling over 24,000 newspapers in the hands of local students, the BH-FP previously reported.
Phillips Media NIE coordinator Karen Craigo, who is also the editor of the Marshfield Mail, said the program benefits schools in a number of ways.
“The Newspapers in Education Program provides such a dynamic learning laboratory for the classroom,” she said. “In any issue of the newspaper, students can encounter opportunities for real-world learning — about current events, of course, but also about reading and writing, math, civics, history and so much more.”
In addition to the newspapers, teaching guides and other materials are made available for teachers to use, Craigo said. These additional materials include information that connects the content of the paper to learning standards.
“Newspaper readers are lifelong learners, and every time someone sits down with a copy of the paper — whether they're 8 or 18 or 88 years old — they have a chance to see what the world has to offer,” Craigo said. “In a local newspaper, we love people, and we love to tell their stories through feature writing or photos, or through news stories about the really fascinating things people near us are up to.”
Craigo said the NIE program wouldn’t be possible without the Lucas partnership. It’s just another way for local newspapers to help the communities they serve, she added.
“I like to say that everyone has a story, and it's true — and most of those stories are pretty great,” she said.
Start your engines
The gates at Lucas Oil Speedway open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
A $1,000-to-win main event is the highlight of the night. Categories will include late models, modifieds, street stocks, B-mods and pure stocks.
For more information on the race lineup, visit LucasOilSpeedway.com.
