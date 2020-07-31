Joe Hubbert, Bolivar, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the age of 78.
Joseph was a lifelong farmer in the Bolivar area.
Joseph was born on April 7, 1942, in Karlin to Stephen John Hubbert and Frances Rose Vodicka.
Joe was a member of the Polk County Cattlemen’s Association, Polk County Fair Board, Dairy Cattle Associations, as well as other agricultural pursuits.
Joseph was in the Army Reserves as a member of the B-Battery, as well as a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Bolivar. He most recently resided at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Frances Hubbert. He is survived by his wife, Rae Hutcherson, of 55 years, four children, 11 grandchildren and spouses, and two great-grandchildren, Andy and wife Jamie and son Matthew of Aurora; Charles and wife Susanne and children Stephen, Elizabeth and Cate of Republic; Sarah Patrick and Stan Akins and daughters Miranda and husband Chase Henry and grandson Oliver and Rilee of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; and Karla and husband Dan Long and children Jeremy, Austin, Samantha and Harrison of Willard and her son Philip and wife Tiffani and granddaughter Alexandria of Groveland, Florida. Joseph was preceded in death by brother-in-law Jerry Lemmon. He is survived by brother Stephen and wife Paula, sisters Mary and husband Monty Wheeler, and Rita Lemmon, all of Bolivar, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bolivar, followed by burial at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 1. Due to COVID-19 regulations, it will be by invitation only. The Sacred Heart Church Facebook page will provide a live feed beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery maintenance fund or masses at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.