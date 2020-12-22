Joyce Davolt-Williams Henry, 72, of Bolivar, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. Joyce was born June 14, 1948, to Orla and Alberta Copeland Davolt in Bolivar.
Joyce enjoyed reading, card games and loved attending gospel music concerts with her friends. She also loved taking trips and had visited most of the states in the U.S. She dearly loved her dog, Drema, and she loved spending time with all of her grandchildren, and especially taking the great-grandchildren to church activities on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Joyce wore several hats in her career. Early on, she was partnered with her brothers Paul and Jim in The Warsaw Flower Shop in Warsaw. She worked for an attorney in Panama City, Florida, and then worked in home health care after retirement. Her longest career was as an administrative assistant/event planner for YKK, a world wide zipper company in Marietta, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband, Lewis Williams; stepson Anderson "Andy" Williams; sister Patricia Ann Fleeman; and brothers Carl, Paul and Frank Davolt. Left to mourn her passing are her husband, John J. Henry; brother Jim (Sue) Davolt of Bolivar; sister Linda (Steve) Brinkman of Troy, Michigan; seven stepdaughters, Kim Ellis (John) of Blountstown, Florida, Marsha Green (Jeff) of Cairo, Georgia, Michelle Liquori of Pelham, Georgia, Peggy Burgess (Jeff) of Springfield, Becky Blakeslee, California, Jennifer Hartley, Humansville, and Melissa (Paxton) Roberts of Springfield; daughter-in-love Jeanne Mast Winkler, Boon, North Carolina; 26 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services for Joyce will be a private family ceremony with a public graveside service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
