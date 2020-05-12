Joyce “Irene” Grant, 81, of Morrisville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Buffalo to Melvin and Ione Alford Jones.
She graduated from Bolivar High School in the class of 1956.
She was united in marriage to Emil Lee Grant on Dec. 16, 1961, and to this union four children were born.
Irene accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at a young age and strived to live her life by example. She was an active member of the Morrisville United Methodist Church.
She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She always had a smile and a calm and pleasant demeanor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Emil Grant; and one brother-in-law, Doyle Farmer.
Irene is survived by her four children, Jeff Grant and wife Shelly, Kent Grant and wife Terri, all of Morrisville, Julie Brown and husband David, and Emily Blehm of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Kari Brown, Derek Shaw, Zach Kuder, Colby Grant, Mikayla Kuder, Ellie Blehm, Carlee Brown and Abby Blehm; one great-grandson, Carter Grenier; one brother, John Jones and wife Lou of Bolivar; one sister, Willa Jean Farmer of Goodson, as well as many other relatives and friends.
There will be a private family service, and Irene will be laid to rest at Slagle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Morrisville United Methodist Church or CMH Hospice. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Sharon “Sue” Brown and the CMH Hospice nurses and aides who helped with Irene’s care.
