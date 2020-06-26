Mrs. Juanita Elizabeth Seiner, 98, of Bolivar passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
She was born April 8, 1922, in Goodson to Carter and Irena Carroll Bridges, the youngest of 10 children.
She was saved at an early age and joined Lindley Creek Missionary Baptist Church, and at the time of her death was a member of Southside Missionary Baptist Church.
She was united in marriage to Cameron “Cam” John Seiner on Oct. 21, 1941, and to this union two daughters were born.
Juanita always enjoyed seeing her family and was quick to fix your favorite meal when visiting her. She spent her time gardening, canning and quilting.
Cam and Juanita loved to spend time outdoors. In their spare time, you could find them hunting and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Cam Seiner; nine siblings, Julia Moore, Theodore, John, Curtis, Logan and Ernest Bridges, Leona Scurlock, and twins Elvie and Melbie Bridges; and a son-in-law, Arvel Gardner.
Juanita is survived by her daughters, Pat Gardner of Bolivar and Pamela Pascuzzi and husband Chris of Leongatha, Australia; five grandchildren, Myrla Hall and husband Stacy of Bolivar, Michael Gardner and wife Jana of Morrisville, Mark Gardner and wife Ellen of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Matthew Pascuzzi of New York, New York, and Noah Pascuzzi and wife Alana of London, England; six great-grandchildren, Broch Simmons and wife Lori, Shane and Colten Gardner, Macy Legan and husband Drew, Hannah and Mason Gardner; three great-great-grandchildren, Addy, Colt and Ellie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar, with Brothers Efton Piper and Gayland Lightfoot officiating. There will be no public visitation. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Southside Missionary Baptist Church, Bolivar. Arrangements have been trusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
