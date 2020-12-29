Juanita G. Leith, age 90, of Bolivar succumbed to complications from COVID-19 on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Kansas City.
She was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Dunnegan to parents Jacob B. Koehn and Mary E. Campbell Koehn.
Juanita met her husband, George, in Bolivar following the end of WWII. They married in 1947 and raised three children. George’s job with Boeing involved frequent moves resulting in living in over 40 homes in their 46 years of marriage. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother and for her fantastic sense of humor and her love for practical jokes.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Paul; and two sisters, Beatrice and Pauline. She is survived by her three children, Albert of Kansas City, Teresa Baird of Joplin and Phyllis Wilson of Austin, Texas; four grandsons; and four great-grandsons.
Funeral services will be at a future date.
