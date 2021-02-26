Julie Dawn Spiegel passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.
She was the wife of Richard “Rick” Kay Spiegel. They shared 33 years and 5 days together.
She was born in Springfield on June 26, 1968, to Marsha and Fred Marshall.
She achieved the highest honors in girl scouting, the Gold Award. She graduated from Bolivar High School, class of 1986. She was employed at Micro Magic for 15 years where she made many lifelong friends.
After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005, Julie spent her time as a dedicated volunteer serving causes supporting friends and family in the community, Including Boy Scouts, PTA, 4H, being a classroom mom, teaching Sunday school and other church activities.
Julie attended Aldrich United Methodist Church. She enjoyed water aerobics with her friends, going to the YMCA, watching Liberator football, “The Price is Right” — which she appeared on, completing puzzles and above all else spending time with her family and friends.
She was known for pouring her heart into her family each and every day. She considered her children her greatest accomplishments. She was abundant in joy and most often seen smiling and laughing.
She was preceded in death by her son Levi Richard Spiegel and her best friend Diane Brown.
Julie is survived by her husband, Rick Spiegel; her children, Whitney Spiegel (Cody Naeger), Elias Spiegel (Baya Glass) and Eryn Spiegel (Ben Smith); parents Marsha and Fred Marshall; siblings Jennifer Hoggatt (Andy) and Jason Marshall (Hollie); and a niece, several nephews, cousins and family members.
Memorial donations may be made to the National MS Society. Additionally, we realize how important it was for Julie to get the blood needed for her care. We want to do what we can to make sure blood is always available for those who need it and encourage you to donate blood in tribute to Julie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.