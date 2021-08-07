As the county moves into yet another month in the era of COVID-19, the Polk County Health Center is looking at some important data.
According to health center administrator Michelle Morris, the county added 553 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the month of July.
“Comparatively, last year in July, we added 187 cases,” community educator Carol Bookhout said.
Bookhout said this July was the county’s third-highest month for new cases added, with December 2020 as the highest with 612 cases and November 2020 second with 577.
Morris said Polk County’s seven-day case average increased from 15.9 to 21.14 cases last month.
She said that means the county was “adding 15 cases per day at the first of the month, and that increased to 21 cases per day by the end of the month.”
As of Friday, Aug. 6, July’s 553 cases account for around 12.3% of the total number of cases Polk County has seen throughout the entire pandemic.
The Polk County Health Center reported 4,508 total cases Friday, with the county’s total active cases at 99. Currently, 302 Polk County residents are quarantined.
Over five days, the county added a total of 76 new cases of COVID-19 from Monday to Friday, per the health center statistics.
On Friday, Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar reported eight COVID-19 inpatients. Last Friday, July 23, the hospital reported 13 inpatients due to the virus.
As of Friday, Polk County’s vaccination rate remains at 29.3% for those fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard reports 35.4% have initiated vaccination.
Statewide, 41.8% of Missourians are fully vaccinated as of Friday, per the dashboard.
Those rates are in contrast to the 49.9% of Americans reported as fully vaccinated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as of Friday.
Morris said vaccinations in Polk County “remain steady.”
The health center offers walk-in vaccinations daily for people 12 and older, she said.
Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available at the Polk County Health Center Monday through Friday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m.
“In addition to our walk-in clinics, we also began providing curbside vaccinations,” Bookhout said. “Our nursing staff will come to the car to complete paperwork and give the vaccination.”
She said the curbside service applies to both COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccinations.
The health center is also available for onsite vaccination clinics.
“We are willing to come to events, meetings, businesses, etc. to make it easy for those who are thinking about getting the vaccine to receive one,” the center said via social media.
For more information, call the center at 326-7250.
