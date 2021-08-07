Masking recommended for all

Polk County Health Center administrator Michelle Morris said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their guidance, encouraging all individuals to mask when indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“We are confident that the Delta variant is circulating in our community and therefore need to continue to take all precautions that we can,” Morris said. “The more layers of protection that an individual can do, the better. Vaccinations, masking indoors and social distancing are all so very important in response to this virus.”