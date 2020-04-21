A 15-year-old Pleasant Hope boy was killed in a dirt bike wreck at Pleasant Hope Elementary School around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the boy, whose identity was not released, was riding eastbound on the school’s campus when his dirt bike struck a curb and then a tree.
According to the report, he was wearing a helmet.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by Polk County Coroner Melissa Britton at around 10 a.m.
The boy’s next of kin was notified.
His 2001 Kawasaki KX85 dirt bike was towed from the scene by J and E Towing.
According to the report, this is MSHP Troop D’s third fatality this month and 28th this year.
The wreck was investigated by trooper Cpl. S.W. Long. He was assisted by trooper Msgt. K.L. Mills.
