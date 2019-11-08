Karl Dean Gile, age 72, of Pittsburg passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his son's home.
He was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Kansas City, the son of Clarence Gile and Virginia R. Beer Gile.
He was in the U.S. Army, serving from 1968 to 1970 during the Vietnam War.
He worked at Wolf Creek Golf Links as assistant golf course superintendent for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Gile, of the home; two sons, Jon Karl Gile of Waddell, Arizona, and Jeffery and Dolly Gile of Pittsburg; one daughter, Becky Fox of Wichita, Kansas; two sisters, Virginia Bellinghausen of Raymore and Alice Cox of Belton; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with Pastor Roger Easter officiating. Burial will follow in Dooly Bend Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638 under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.
