Kathina Louise Lakin, 82, of Humansville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Kathina was born on July 17, 1938, in Molene, Kansas, to Cornelius and Maxine Lewis. She was one of five children.
Kathina made a living by working in garment factories. She loved spending time with her family and telling stories of her childhood, reading and shopping. She was a member of Four Square Christian Church in Parsons, Kansas.
On April 12, 1958, Kathina married the love of her life, Roy Lee Lakin. They were blessed with one son, Lewis Lee Lakin. They moved from Parsons, Kansas, to their farm in Dunnegan in 1970, and then to their home in Humansville in 1985.
Kathina was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, her parents, her grandparents, and a brother, E.W. Lewis. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lewis and Dianne; three grandchildren, Cynthia Lakin, Amberly Martino and husband James, and Aaron Lakin and wife Jennifer; and eight great-grandchildren, Michaela, Garrett, CarLee Rudy, Addison, Evan, Isaac Martino, Bryson Erickson and Canaan Rutledge. She was known as MeMe by kids and grandkids. Kathina is also survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Carol Lewis and Jake and Linda Lewis, one sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Bill O’Neal, one sister-in-law, Gloria Lewis, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.