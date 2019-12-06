Katie Catherine Harmon, nee Smith, 92, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility in Bolivar.
Katie was born on Nov. 8, 1927, to Walter and Edith Smith. Walter and Edith had 11 children, 10 of which lived to be adults. With Katie’s passing, only one sibling remains, Juanita Wisner of Osceola.
In 1945, Katie married George “Dick” Harmon, who preceded her in death in 2004.
Together they had four children, Jean Ayers (Frank) of Bolivar, Ray Harmon (Cathy) of Labadie, Carol Bender of Bolivar and Patricia Thurston of Springfield; six grandchildren, Tim Harmon, Tammy Locke, Emily Specker, Michael Bender, and Annie and Kelsey Harmon. She is survived by 10 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
The family moved to Bolivar in 1951, and Katie had lived in the area since. Katie filled her life with her church, reading and enjoying her extended family. Although many will grieve her passing, it should be remembered that she was loved by many and had a good, productive time on this earth.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with family from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Following the visitation, a graveside funeral will be held for Katie at 2 in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to a charity of your choice. The family suggests CMH Hospice, which was very supportive of Katie at the end of her life. Other possibilities include associations working to cure Alzheimers, Diabetes, Parkinson’s or MS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.