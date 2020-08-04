Kay Taylor, 67, of Morrisville passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in her home.
She was born May 24, 1953, in Springfield to Robert Leo and Norma Lee Dowell Dill.
Kay was a very generous and kind mother and grandmother. She was an unselfish person who thought of others first and who loved to read.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Sharon and Cindy Taylor; and three siblings, Robert Dill, Shirley Smith and David Dill.
Kay is survived by two daughters, Christie Ruzicka and husband Mike of Morrisville, and Carla Eubanks and husband Joel of Alexander, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Brian Ruzicka, Ashley Letterman, Nick Ruzicka, Bobby Ruzicka, Jacob Eubanks, Seth Eubanks and Ethan Eubanks; three great-grandchildren, Sophie, Ben and Calvin; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Polk County Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
