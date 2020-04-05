Keeping the faith

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Shortly after his church made the decision to cease holding in-person services due to concerns with the continued spread of COVID-19, pastor Carl Long stood in the empty sanctuary of Humansville’s Life Church, ready to record the week’s sermon.
“That first night that I did it, coincidentally, I was talking about the spiritual discipline of learning to pray,” Long recalled. “Praying can feel like you're talking to yourself. You can’t see God, but you’re talking to him. I was sitting here in a room of 160 empty seats talking to people I couldn’t see, either.”
Across Polk County, Life Church is one of many that have closed doors and moved sermons online, taking precautions to limit the spread of the new coronavirus while still working to reach their congregations.
Long said while the transition to online services was personally challenging, the church already had measures in place to make broadcasting sermons easier.
“We had to stop having in-person services, but we were already live streaming Sundays and Wednesdays,” he said. “So because of that, it was an easier transition for us.”
Long said the church did change from live streaming the services to pre-recording.
“We don’t have great internet up here,” he said. “We used to live stream it, and then my IT guy would take that down and upload a high-definition version of it. Now, we’re meeting with him two days beforehand. It’s already uploaded and then released to the congregation.”
Online, he said the church has found success reaching its congregation.
Still, he said, it’s not the same as looking up from the pulpit to see a sanctuary full of worshippers.
“It is hard to determine what kind of impact it's having,” he said. “It's easy to look at the number of views and say, ‘It's great,’ but we don’t know if they watched the whole thing or how many times they started it over, so I try not to pay a whole lot of attention to those.”
One thing he said churches can’t let slip away during the pandemic is the socializing that happens every Sunday.
The church recently started holding drive thru blessings, Long said, distributing groceries and meeting with members of the community while they stay in their vehicles. The service is an opportunity to meet the community’s needs safely, he said.
“Church is a relationship,” he said. “I believe that's the way God created us. We’re relational people. So, we as a church have to try to make contacts, whether it's via social media or actual phone calls, just to let people know that we’re thinking about them and praying for them.”
That’s the message many area churches are working to put out now.
At Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar, pastor David Collum described the status quo as “trying times.”
The church recently moved all services online.
“I think we could all use a hug right about now,” Collum said via a Facebook post. “... As we make our first attempts at social distancing, we can be thankful for technology, yet for most of us a ‘virtual hug’ just isn't as comforting as the real thing. Still, we are blessed to have one another to lean on, and that the Lord himself is near.”
During the pandemic, the church is taking calls from those in need and proactively reaching out to those who may need help, he said.
“By God's grace, we will not only get through these trying times, but we will grow in faith, hope and love in the process,” he said.
