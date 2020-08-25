On Aug. 12, 2020, Kenneth Eugene Tindle passed away unexpectedly at CMH.
Kenneth was an incredibly loving father and grandfather.
He was born April 25, 1958, to Jerry and Mary Ann Tindle. He spent his life in the Fair Play and Bolivar areas first, then in Bearcreek and finally in Dunnegan.
He loved quarter horses, his Harley and being a father.
He worked as a welder, a farrier (trained by Ralph Redman), and played guitar with his youngest son, Dalton, while caring for his granddaughter Alexia.
He was blessed with four sons, Cole, Jesse, Clayton and Dalton Tindle and three “bonus” children, Jeremy and Josh Miller and Misty Sanders McManis. His treasures were his 17 grandchildren.
The family had a private celebration of Kenneth’s life and appreciates all the kindness and sympathy from his friends.
