"Gone fishing."
Kenneth Lynch Sickler, 91, a great husband, father, mentor and hero passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He had an overwhelming passion for fishing, which he shared with his children and grandchildren.
He believed in giving back and enjoyed helping others.
Ken is survived by his wife, Brenda, daughter Helen Scott Eastman and son Walter (Marilee) Sickler, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by beloved daughter, Judith Anne Sickler, and granddaughter Audra Nelie Lanier.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to The Children's Center of Utah at childrenscenterutah.org in memory of Kenneth L. Sickler.
Online condolences may be shared at jenkins-soffe.com.
"I am not Eternity but a human being — a part of the whole, as an hour is part of the day. I must come like the hour, and like the hour must pass!" — Epictetus
