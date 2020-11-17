Kenneth M. Cherry, age 85, of Hermitage passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehab, Hermitage.
He was born Jan. 22, 1935, at Walker, the son of Kenneth Conway Cherry and Hattie Bernetta Kester Cherry.
He was in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1957 through 1963.
He owned and managed Gamble's Store in Hermitage and later owned and operated Cherry's Appliance Center for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patsy Cherry, in March 2018.
Survivors include his son, Mike (Carol) Cherry of Hermitage; his daughter, Linda (Dan) Martin of Kingsville; one brother, Gary (Phyllis) Cherry of Kansas City; four grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Hermitage Cemetery, Hermitage, with Pastor Allen Perkins officiating under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
