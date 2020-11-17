Kenneth Wayne Mullings, 94, of Brighton passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Medical Lodges Nursing Home in Fort Scott, Kansas.
This is a story of a life well-lived for 94 years. Until the end of August, Kenneth lived independently without any assistance, managed all his business affairs, and drove on a daily basis to Wendy's restaurant for lunch.
Kenneth began his life in Brighton and never left. He was a dairy farmer in his early years and then went into ranching. He maintained his cattle operation until 2017 when he was 92 years old.
He enjoyed hunting, sitting outside on a sunny day, and more recently driving his Kubota with his great-great-nephew Sutton, with whom he shared a special relationship.
Kenneth enjoyed many loyal friendships developed over the years in a close-knit community. As the years passed and his hearing declined, his friends and neighbors continued to visit and offer their help with whatever he needed.
Kenneth will be remembered for his never-ending love and devotion to his wife, Hannah, of nearly 60 years. His family and friends will remember him for his way of turning a phrase and finding simple pleasure in the country life.
While his family and friends will miss him, we know without a doubt that he is now with Hannah and the Lord.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Elva Stocksdale Mullings; wife, Hannah Belle Mullings; sister, Fern Mullings Bryant; brother, Roscoe Mullings, and other family members.
He is survived by a niece, Carla Bryant Farmer, Fort Scott, Kansas; great-niece, Christa Horn, Fort Scott, Kansas; great-nephew, Ryan Farmer, Chicago, Illinois; great-great-nephews, Tucker Horn of Kansas City, Hudson Horn of Lawrence, Kansas, and Sutton Horn of Fort Scott, Kansas.
Visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Butler House. Services for Kenneth will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Butler House. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Care To Learn.
